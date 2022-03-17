2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.55). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,169. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $923.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

