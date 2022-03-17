$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 313,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

