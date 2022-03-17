3,021 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.24. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.