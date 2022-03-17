$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 28,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.