$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) will announce sales of $36.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 28,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.