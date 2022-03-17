$360.14 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post sales of $360.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.81 million and the highest is $370.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $312.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,169. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 281,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 82,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

