360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,338. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

