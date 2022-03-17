360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Cut to $26.78

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.70.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $17.23 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

