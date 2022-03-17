360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 8.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.69. 43,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,719,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 488,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

