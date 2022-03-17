3,770 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.