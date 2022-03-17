$4.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will post $4.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 million and the lowest is $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $50.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $3.64. 79,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.