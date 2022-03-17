$438.55 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to report sales of $438.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.10 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 155,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,081. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.