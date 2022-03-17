4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.75).

LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.14) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,152.65 ($27.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,265 ($42.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £845.39 million and a PE ratio of 200.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,691.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,841.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 22.99 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

