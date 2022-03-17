$51.80 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to announce $51.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $207.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Several research firms recently commented on ABST. Raymond James dropped their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 125,918 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

