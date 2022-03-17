51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.98 and last traded at $48.13. Approximately 5,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 475,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get 51job alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.