$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the lowest is $6.77 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 63.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

