606 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $47,260,973. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
