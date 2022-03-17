$620.98 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post $620.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.07 million and the highest is $646.89 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $553.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Venator Materials by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR remained flat at $$1.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,767. The company has a market cap of $207.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

