$698.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to report sales of $698.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $68.86. 1,999,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

