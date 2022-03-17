$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to post $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $26.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $27.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.