8,089 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

