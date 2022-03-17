A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Beverley Lepine Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $831.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

