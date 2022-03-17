A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Beverley Lepine Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $831.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.50.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
