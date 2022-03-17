Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30. Abcam has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 120,639.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abcam by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

