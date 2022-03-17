Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 343,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

