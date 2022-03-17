Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,395.76

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395.76 ($18.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,260 ($16.38). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.57), with a volume of 221,639 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,392.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 24.25 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

