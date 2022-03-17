Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

ACHC stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $65.81. 345,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,737. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

