Acas LLC Acquires 5,554 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.3% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Intel by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 114,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.