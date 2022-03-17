Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACRHF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

About Acreage (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

