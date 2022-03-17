Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $189.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

