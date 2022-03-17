Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACET opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 212,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 168,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

