adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.75.
ADDYY opened at $118.47 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
