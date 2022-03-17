Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 4.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.05 and last traded at $110.40. 2,680,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 102,710,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

