AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Trading 1.7% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. 111,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 25,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.
