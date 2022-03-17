AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading Up 1.3%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.