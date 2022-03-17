Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Cut to €4.70

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aegon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.