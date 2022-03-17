Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE AGTI opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 92.06.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,577 shares of company stock worth $4,227,985.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $3,170,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

