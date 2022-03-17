AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. AGNC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 384,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

