Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $84.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:AEM opened at $59.66 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

