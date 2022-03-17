Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

AEM stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

