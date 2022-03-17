Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.18. 99,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,012.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

