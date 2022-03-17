Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

