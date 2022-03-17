Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after buying an additional 1,635,267 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.93 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

