Airbus (EPA:AIR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.45

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €112.45 ($123.57) and traded as low as €104.34 ($114.66). Airbus shares last traded at €104.56 ($114.90), with a volume of 2,020,164 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.62 ($155.62).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

