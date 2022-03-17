Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Acquires $35,051.20 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

