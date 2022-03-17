Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($19.78) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.61 ($25.95).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €19.60 ($21.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($29.23).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

