Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.37. The company had a trading volume of 703,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.