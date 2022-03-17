Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

