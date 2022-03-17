Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 605,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,413,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,459,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,399,000. Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,621,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $844.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

