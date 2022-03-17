Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

TSE ATD traded up C$0.83 on Thursday, hitting C$51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

