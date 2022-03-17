Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will announce $744.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.77 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. 2,110,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,514. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

