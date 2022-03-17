Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 6.2%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.98 and last traded at $150.37. 1,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.10.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

