Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 6.2%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.98 and last traded at $150.37. 1,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.10.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
